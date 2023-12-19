TAK EXPO is Now ISEEVENTUS

Left Menu

TAK Expo the organisers of ISEE International Sourcing Exposition for Elevators Escalators, Indias largest elevator show in Mumbai has undergone a change in name ISEEVENTUS.ISEE was conceptualized to bring together OEMs and components of the Elevator Industry to showcase India as a marketing hub.

TAK Expo the organisers of ISEE – International Sourcing Exposition for Elevators & Escalators, India's largest elevator show in Mumbai has undergone a change in name – ISEEVENTUS.

ISEE was conceptualized to bring together OEMs and components of the Elevator Industry to showcase India as a marketing hub. ISEE organized various knowledge imparting session & seminars over the three days. The first edition in December 2022 was spread out across 17,000 sq meter. The second edition of ISEE will be held from December 5th to 7th 2024 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre and will be spread over 25,000 square meters. TAK Expo will now be known as ISEEVENTUS. The management team remains the same as they gear up for the next edition of ISEE which is slated for December 5th to 7th 2024. India has the manufacturing capability and prowess to compete at an international scale. ISEE created a platform to witness the latest in the technology in the Elevator & Escalator (E&E) industry. Gear up as the E&E industry gets ready to showcase itself from December 5th to 7th 2024. For more details contact: prabodh@iseeventus.net or priyanka@iseeventus.net. SEE U @ ISEE In brief about ISEE International Sourcing Exposition for Elevators & Escalators (ISEE) is being launched with the objective of ensuring a show that is an industry event which is by the industry, of the industry and for the industry. The show has received support from various trade associations such as the Council on Tall Buildings & Urban Habitat (CTBUH India), the International Association of Elevator Consultants (IAEC), Fire and Safety Association of India (FSAI) & the Elevator & Escalator Component Manufacturers' Association of India (EECMAI). There are provisions for international pavilions. Lift Institute Solutions is the education partner at ISEE. The show is also supported by TAK Consulting Pvt Ltd and the Elevator and Escalator Safety Trust. (EEST). To know more about the ISEE, visit www.iseeventus.net.

