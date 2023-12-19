LTIMindtree Collaborates with Microsoft to Deliver AI Powered Employee Engagement Applications

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 15:05 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to introduce cutting-edge, AI Powered Employee Engagement Applications. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in delivering enhanced employee and customer experiences. Under the umbrella of LTIMindtree's innovative Canvas.AI suite of AI offerings and solutions, these Generative AI Powered Employee Engagement Applications will redefine enterprise effectiveness and enable greater personalization. LTIMindtree's Generative AI-powered Employee Engagement Applications utilize Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Search to enable a range of AI-led capabilities including: content summarization, graph-led knowledge structuring, and an innovative copilot. This transformative approach is set to enhance the cognitive intelligence within organizations, setting a new standard for employee engagement applications. Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, LTIMindtree, said, ''Our collaboration with Microsoft for Generative AI Powered Employee Engagement applications signifies a major leap towards transforming industries and delivering innovation. This collaboration signifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, enhancing the employee experience for enterprises globally. We believe that by harnessing the capabilities of generative AI, we can drive meaningful change and unlock unprecedented value for our clients.'' ''We're excited to expand our collaboration with LTIMindtree," said Kelly Rogan, Corporate Vice President of Global System Integrators and Advisory Partners at Microsoft. "LTIMindtree is delivering innovative employee engagement applications, built on Azure OpenAI Service, that will drive business transformation for customers.'' LTIMindtree also inaugurated a Microsoft Cloud Generative AI Center of Excellence (GenAI CoE), recently. This centre serves as a hub for innovation, enabling customers to scale their digital transformation initiatives utilizing the power of Generative AI. As a pioneer in technology partnerships, LTIMindtree is at the forefront, using their early access to Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure OpenAI Service to pilot this cutting-edge technology with select internal groups, drawing on its extensive experience to share learnings, and offer advice on best practices for client engagements. Earlier this year, LTIMindtree was recognized in the Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award in the AI category, and by Microsoft India for its innovative AI solutions in the Microsoft AI Solutions Foundry Program. This collaboration represents synergy between LTIMindtree's AI transformation expertise, strategic insights, and industry experience with Microsoft's cloud platform. About LTIMindtree LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 83,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.

