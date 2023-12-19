Left Menu

Telecom bill signals govt support to digital economy; welcome all progressive laws: Meta

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 15:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Amid India's efforts to drive new legislative frameworks for digital and telecom space, Meta India Vice President Sandhya Devanathan on Tuesday said that the company welcomes all progressive regulations balancing user safety and innovation.

Devanathan noted that the rules of Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) are awaited, and added that Meta's stance has been all about how to collaborate and give inputs in these frameworks.

''...we welcome all regulations that balance user safety, providing safe internet along with innovation and growing the economy of the country,'' Devanathan said during a conference announcing ONDC-Meta partnership to help small businesses unlock power of digital commerce.

Noting that the new Telecom Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday, Devanathan agreed with the position of industry bodies which said the move signalled Government support.

''This is a very progressive Government when it comes to regulations...it is signalling their support to continue to invest in digital economy''.

Meta, she said, welcomes progressive regulations ''which the country is doing''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

