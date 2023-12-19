Telecom bill signals govt support to digital economy; welcome all progressive laws: Meta

Amid India's efforts to drive new legislative frameworks for digital and telecom space, Meta India Vice President Sandhya Devanathan on Tuesday said that the company welcomes all progressive regulations balancing user safety and innovation.

Devanathan noted that the rules of Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) are awaited, and added that Meta's stance has been all about how to collaborate and give inputs in these frameworks.

''...we welcome all regulations that balance user safety, providing safe internet along with innovation and growing the economy of the country,'' Devanathan said during a conference announcing ONDC-Meta partnership to help small businesses unlock power of digital commerce.

Noting that the new Telecom Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday, Devanathan agreed with the position of industry bodies which said the move signalled Government support.

''This is a very progressive Government when it comes to regulations...it is signalling their support to continue to invest in digital economy''.

Meta, she said, welcomes progressive regulations ''which the country is doing''.

