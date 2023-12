BRIEF-Head Of Swiss Financial Regulator Over 60 People Will Be Focused On Supervising UBS

UBS Group AG: * FINMA'S CHAIRMAN: THE SEARCH FOR A NEW CEO IS WELL UNDERWAY; WE ARE NOT IN A HURRY AS WE HAVE A GOOD INTERIM SOLUTION

* SWISS FINANCIAL REGULATOR: WITHOUT THE NEW POWERS THE LIKELIHOOD OF ANOTHER BANK COLLAPSE ARE HIGHER - INTERIM CEO * SWISS FINANCIAL REGULATOR: CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST CREDIT SUISSE STAFF RELATE TO GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO REGULATOR OVER THE YEARS

* HEAD OF BANK SUPERVISION: OVER 60 PEOPLE WILL BE FOCUSED ON SUPERVISING UBS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)