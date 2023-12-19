Administrative spectrum allocation to satcom firms only for point-to-point connections

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 16:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government will allocate spectrum to satellite services companies only for point-to-point connection and not for direct transmission of services to retail consumers, sources said on Tuesday.

The Telecommunications Bill, 2023 has proposed allocation of spectrum to satellite communication companies through the administrative method which means without auction.

''The administrative allocation of spectrum to satellite companies will be for point-to-point connection only. If they will provide services like access service providers (mobile operators), then allocation will be through auction,'' a source who did not wish to be identified, said.

He said the government will be open to amend the telecommunications law as per market dynamics and requirement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

