Left Menu

Karur Vysya Bank, HDFC Life enter into corporate agency tie-up

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank and HDFC Life have entered into a corporate agency agreement to offer life insurance products to their respective customers.This corporate agency arrangement would enable customers of Karur Vysya Bank to avail HDFC Lifes wide range of life insurance products which include solutions for protection, savings and investment, retirement and critical illness, a press release said on Tuesday.Our corporate tie-up with HDFC Life will provide one more option to our customers while charting their insurance plans.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-12-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 16:51 IST
Karur Vysya Bank, HDFC Life enter into corporate agency tie-up
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank and HDFC Life have entered into a corporate agency agreement to offer life insurance products to their respective customers.

This corporate agency arrangement would enable customers of Karur Vysya Bank to avail HDFC Life's wide range of life insurance products which include solutions for protection, savings and investment, retirement and critical illness, a press release said on Tuesday.

''Our corporate tie-up with HDFC Life will provide one more option to our customers while charting their insurance plans. Since HDFC Life offers claim intimation process online, our customers can avail the services without stepping out of their homes,'' Karur Vysya Bank Managing Director and CEO B Ramesh Babu said.

HDFC Life Deputy Managing Director Suresh Badami said, ''We are delighted to partner with Karur Vysya Bank, a well-respected bank with a rich legacy of over 100 years. This tie-up will enable us to offer our strong product proposition to their customers.'' Karur Vysya Bank has 827 branches across 20 states and three union territories, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023