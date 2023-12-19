Science News Roundup: Ground issue delays Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launch

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Ground issue delays Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launch

Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin called off a return-to-flight mission with its suborbital New Shepard rocket in Texas over what it described as a ground system issue encountered during preparations for liftoff, the company said. "We're scrubbing #NS24 today due to a ground system issue the team is troubleshooting," Blue Origin wrote on social network X, formally Twitter. The company later said it was targeting Tuesday 10:37 a.m. CT (16:37 GMT) for New Shepard's next launch attempt.

