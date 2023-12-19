Left Menu

Apple to halt sales of its newest watches in US over patent dispute

The move stems from an October decision by the International Trade Commission restricting Apples watches with the Blood Oxygen measurement feature as part of an intellectual property dispute with medical technology company Masimo.The White House had 60 days to review the ITC order issued on Oct 26, meaning Apple could have kept selling the two affected models in the US through Christmas.

PTI | Cupertino | Updated: 19-12-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 19:07 IST
If two of the latest Apple Watches are on your holiday shopping list, don't dawdle for much longer because the devices won't be available to buy in the US later this week if the White House doesn't intervene in an international patent dispute.

Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for online US customers beginning Thursday afternoon and in its stores on Sunday. The move stems from an October decision by the International Trade Commission restricting Apple's watches with the Blood Oxygen measurement feature as part of an intellectual property dispute with medical technology company Masimo.

The White House had 60 days to review the ITC order issued on Oct 26, meaning Apple could have kept selling the two affected models in the US through Christmas. But the Cupertino, California, company said in a Monday statement that it is pausing sales early to ensure it complies with the ITC order.

If the ITC's sales ban isn't overturned, Apple pledged to "take all measures" to resume sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models in the US as soon as possible.

The Apple Watch SE, which lacks the Blood Oxygen feature, will remain on sale in the US after Christmas Eve. Previously purchased Apple Watches equipped with the Blood Oxygen aren't affected by the ITC order.

