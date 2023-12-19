EIB announces USD 40 mn for private equity fund supporting digitalisation of SMEs

European Investment Bank (EIB), a long-term lending institution of the European Union, on Tuesday announced a contribution of USD 40 million for a private equity fund supporting digitalisation of Indian SMEs.

Through its digitalisation and market access investment themes, the fund will target sectors like healthcare, consumer products and services, financial services, technology and business services, and specialty manufacturing, EIB said in a statement.

The investment by EIB Global in the private equity fund Amicus Capital Partners II leverages digitalisation and technology to overcome geographic limitations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)