EIB announces USD 40 mn for private equity fund supporting digitalisation of SMEs
- Country:
- India
European Investment Bank (EIB), a long-term lending institution of the European Union, on Tuesday announced a contribution of USD 40 million for a private equity fund supporting digitalisation of Indian SMEs.
Through its digitalisation and market access investment themes, the fund will target sectors like healthcare, consumer products and services, financial services, technology and business services, and specialty manufacturing, EIB said in a statement.
The investment by EIB Global in the private equity fund Amicus Capital Partners II leverages digitalisation and technology to overcome geographic limitations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"We oppose transnational oppression": US amid indictment of Indian in alleged foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Pannun
Maharashtra: Indian Navy demonstrates operational prowess, capabilities at Sindhudurg
Local talent starts as favourites as stage is set for US Kids Indian Championships
Top Biden national security advisor discusses iCET, bilateral matters during talks with senior Indian officials in Delhi
AVG Logistics bags contract worth Rs 150 crore from Indian Railways