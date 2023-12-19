A centre of Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) for PM GatiShakti was inaugurated on December 18 here, an official statement said on Tuesday.

In its capacity as a technical partner to the Logistics Division for PM GatiShakti, BISAG-N has been engaged in the design, development, operationalisation, maintenance, and upgradation of the GIS-based PM GatiShakti NMP (national master plan) platform.

The office-cum-training centre will support conducting workshops and imparting training for all the stakeholders and handhold them to effectively update their database on the portal for real-time analysis and monitoring.

It will also provide training and build capacities of PM GatiShakti cells of ministries besides, states/ Union Territories, it said.

*** Ebixcash India says operations won't be impacted by parent's bankruptcy plea in US * Ebixcash on Tuesday said its operations in the country will not be impacted by its parent Ebix's plea for bankruptcy in the US.

Stating that the bankruptcy plea does not apply to any of Ebix's arms outside of the US, Ebixcash said its financial and governance structures are strong as a standalone entity.

*** Cashfree Payments gets RBI nod to operate as payment aggregator * Cashfree Payments on Tuesday said it has received the final nod from the Reserve Bank to operate as a payment aggregator.

The company is now onboarding new merchants on its payment gateway, its spokesperson said.

*** RBL Bank launches electronic Bank Guarantee on NeSL * RBL Bank on Tuesday launched electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG) on NeSL.

Its customers will now be able to request e-BGs through digital platforms and also the branch network, according to a statement.

*** Neogen Ionics acquires 65 acres of land in Gujarat for factory * Neogen Ionics has acquired 65 acres of land in Gujarat to set up a battery materials factory.

The unit at Dahej district's Pakhajan will manufacture 30,000 MT of electrolytes and 4,000 MT of electrolyte salts and additives in the first phase, a statement said.

