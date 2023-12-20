Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin launches first New Shepard flight since grounding

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2023 02:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 02:30 IST
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin launches first New Shepard flight since grounding
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@blueorigin)

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Blue Origin launches first New Shepard flight since grounding

Blue Origin's suborbital New Shepard rocket lifted off from Texas on Tuesday carrying research payloads, a company live stream showed, in its first mission since a failure last year led to a 15-month grounding. New Shepard, the company's only active rocket that can carry humans and cargo on short trips to and from the brim of space, lifted off from Blue Origin's remote Van Horn, Texas launch site at 10:42 a.m. CT (1642 GMT).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023