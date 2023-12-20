Science News Roundup: Blue Origin launches first New Shepard flight since grounding

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Blue Origin launches first New Shepard flight since grounding

Blue Origin's suborbital New Shepard rocket lifted off from Texas on Tuesday carrying research payloads, a company live stream showed, in its first mission since a failure last year led to a 15-month grounding. New Shepard, the company's only active rocket that can carry humans and cargo on short trips to and from the brim of space, lifted off from Blue Origin's remote Van Horn, Texas launch site at 10:42 a.m. CT (1642 GMT).

