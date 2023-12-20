Left Menu

China's Alibaba names CEO Eddie Wu to head its e-commerce business as its growth falters

Alibabas was USD 191.75 billion.Alibaba founder Jack Ma earlier this month praised PDD for having managed to grow bigger than his Hangzhou-based company, which had for years been Chinas biggest e-commerce player.Alibaba needs a brand-new strategy and a change in the firms organizational principles and systems to a brand new environment, Tsai said in his letter.Alibabas Hong Kong-listed stock rose 3.5 per cent in trading Wednesday following the announcement.The company restructured its businesses in March, splitting them into six units that would eventually raise their own capital and go public.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 20-12-2023 10:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 10:13 IST
China's Alibaba names CEO Eddie Wu to head its e-commerce business as its growth falters
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@AlibabaGroup)
  • Country:
  • China

China's Alibaba Group says its CEO Eddie Wu will head its core e-commerce business, as the company seeks to drive growth and fend off fast-growing online shopping rivals like Pinduoduo.

Wu is replacing Trudy Dai, a longtime Alibaba executive who was one of the founding employees of the company.

Alibaba's chairman Joe Tsai said in an internal letter dated Wednesday that Dai will help set up an asset management company aimed at improving returns on capital and “enhance shareholder value.” The reshuffle came after PDD Holdings Inc., which operates online shopping platform Pinduoduo and US-focused e-commerce site Temu, surpassed Alibaba in market value in the past month.

As of Tuesday, PDD's market capitalization of its US-listed stock was USD 199.41 billion. Alibaba's was USD 191.75 billion.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma earlier this month praised PDD for having managed to grow bigger than his Hangzhou-based company, which had for years been China's biggest e-commerce player.

Alibaba needs a “brand-new strategy” and a change in the firm's organizational principles and systems to a “brand new environment,” Tsai said in his letter.

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed stock rose 3.5 per cent in trading Wednesday following the announcement.

The company restructured its businesses in March, splitting them into six units that would eventually raise their own capital and go public. Its cloud unit had been expected to be among the first to hold an initial public offering, but Alibaba later scrapped plans to spin-off the business, citing uncertainties over US export curbs on advanced chips used for artificial intelligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
Indian equity market excelled despite other emerging economies struggling: S African Fund manager

Indian equity market excelled despite other emerging economies struggling: S...

 South Africa
3
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023