Head of Russian space company arrested on fraud charge - state media
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 20:51 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Yevgeny Fomichev, the head of a company that makes navigation systems for Russia's space programme, was arrested in Moscow and charged with large-scale fraud, state news agency RIA reported on Friday, citing law enforcement.
According to the website of the company, NPP Geophysics-Cosmos, almost all Russian spacecraft use its equipment.
