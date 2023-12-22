Head of Russian space company arrested on fraud charge - state media

Yevgeny Fomichev, the head of a company that makes navigation systems for Russia's space programme, was arrested in Moscow and charged with large-scale fraud, state news agency RIA reported on Friday, citing law enforcement.

According to the website of the company, NPP Geophysics-Cosmos, almost all Russian spacecraft use its equipment.

