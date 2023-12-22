Poland hopes truckers' protests can be solved by year-end

After a meeting in Kyiv, Polish deputy infrastructure minister said on Friday he hoped the issue of truckers' protests on the border with Ukraine can be solved before the end of the year.

Polish drivers have been blocking several crossings with Ukraine since Nov. 6, demanding that the EU reinstate a system whereby Ukrainian companies need permits to operate in the bloc and the same for European truckers to enter Ukraine.

