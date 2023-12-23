Left Menu

Solar mission Aditya-L1 will reach destination on January 6: ISRO chairman

Indias maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 will reach its destination, the Lagrangian point L1 which is located 1.5 million km from the Earth, on January 6, Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO chairman S Somanath has said.The mission, the first Indian space-based observatory to study the Sun from a halo orbit L1, was launched by the ISRO on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SDSC at Sriharikota.Aditya-L1 will enter the L1 point on January 6.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-12-2023 08:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 08:28 IST
Solar mission Aditya-L1 will reach destination on January 6: ISRO chairman
  • Country:
  • India

India's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 will reach its destination, the Lagrangian point (L1) which is located 1.5 million km from the Earth, on January 6, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath has said.

The mission, the first Indian space-based observatory to study the Sun from a halo orbit L1, was launched by the ISRO on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota.

''Aditya-L1 will enter the L1 point on January 6. That is what is expected. Exact time will be announced at appropriate time,'' Somanath told mediapersons here on Friday on the sidelines of the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan organised by Vijnana Bharati, an NGO working to popularise science.

''When it reaches the L1 point, we have to fire the engine once again so that it does not go further. It will go to that point, and once it reaches that point, it will rotate around it and will be trapped at L1,'' he said.

Once Aditya-L1 reaches its destination, it will help measure various events happening on the Sun for the next five years.

''Once it is successfully placed on L1 point, it will be there for the next five years, gathering all the data which are very important not for India alone but for the entire world. The data will be very useful to understand the dynamics of the Sun and how it affects our life,'' the ISRO chief said.

How India is going to become a technologically powerful country is very important, he said while addressing the gathering.

ISRO has made a plan to build an Indian space station, called 'Bharatiya space station' during the 'Amrit Kaal' as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions, Somanath said.

''In the space sector we are seeing an emergence of new actors...We are going to support, encourage and build the economy around the new generation,'' he said, adding that India cannot become a leader in everything, but it should focus on the sectors where it can.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023