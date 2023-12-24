Entertainment News Roundup: Lionsgate to spin off studio business in $4.6-billion SPAC deal; Laura Lynch, founding member of 'Dixie Chicks,' dies in car crash and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Laura Lynch, founding member of 'Dixie Chicks,' dies in car crash

Laura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. country band "Dixie Chicks," died in a head-on car crash on a Texas highway, law enforcement said on Saturday. "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch," the band, which renamed itself "The Chicks" in 2020, wrote on social media.

ABBA's virtual show boosts London's economy to the tune of $225 million

Thank you for the music, London's authorities might say, after Swedish pop group ABBA's digital concert residency raked in 178 million pounds ($225 million) in terms of net economic benefit to the British capital in its first year. ABBA Voyage recreates Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad as high-tech, digital versions of themselves from their 1970s heyday, thanks to motion-capture technology.

Lionsgate to spin off studio business in $4.6-billion SPAC deal

Lionsgate will spin off its studio unit in a blank-check deal that values the business behind the "Hunger Games" and "John Wick" movie franchises at about $4.6 billion including debt, the company said on Friday. The studio business will merge with Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp, a special purpose-acquisition company (SPAC), to create a new public firm for Lionsgate's film and television assets that include about 18,000 titles.

