Samsung Heavy says it has stopped making blocks for Russian shipyard's LNG carriers

Samsung Heavy Industries said on Tuesday it has stopped making blocks and equipment for 10 out of 15 Arctic LNG carriers contracted with Zvezda. For the remaining 10 ships, Samsung has stopped making the blocks and equipment, but there has been no cancellation of the contract yet, the spokesperson said.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 26-12-2023 08:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 08:54 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Samsung Heavy Industries said on Tuesday it has stopped making blocks and equipment for 10 out of 15 Arctic LNG carriers contracted with Zvezda. Samsung has been delivering blocks and equipment for five of them to Zvezda, the Russian shipyard that is assembling the carriers, after receiving South Korean government approval.

Samsung is nearing the end of making the blocks and equipment for the five ships, a Samsung spokesperson said on Tuesday. For the remaining 10 ships, Samsung has stopped making the blocks and equipment, but there has been no cancellation of the contract yet, the spokesperson said.

