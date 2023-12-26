Singapore Nov core inflation slows to 3.2% y/y

Singapore's key consumer price gauge slowed to 3.2% in November on the year, in line with expectations, official data showed on Tuesday.

The core inflation rate - which excludes private road transport and accommodation costs - slowed from 3.3% in October.

Headline inflation in November was at 3.6% compared with the same month last year, lower than economists' forecast of 3.8%.

