OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus has announced the first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta for the OnePlus Open foldable phone. If you want to be among the first to experience the new features and improvements offered by the latest iteration of OxygenOS, based on Android 14, apply for the program right away because a limited number of seats are available.

To upgrade to this build, your device must be in the latest OxygenOS 13.2 version. Also, make sure that the battery level is above 30% and that a minimum of 4 GB of storage space is available on your OnePlus Open.

Check out the full update changelog for OnePlus Open OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 1:

Smart efficiency

Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices.

Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognise and extract text and images from the screen with one tap.

Adds Smart Cutout, a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.

Cross-device connectivity

Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations.

Security and privacy

Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.

Performance optimization

Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps and the smoothness of animations.

Aquamorphic Design

Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle and clearer colour style for a more comfortable colour experience.

Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds. • Improves system animations by making them even smoother.

User Care

Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualises the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.

Before upgrading to this build, make sure that your phone has been updated to the detectable version: CPH2551_13.2.0.203(EX01). Go to Settings > About device > Tap up to date > Tap icon on the top right > Beta program > and follow the steps to apply. You will receive the version once you pass the review.