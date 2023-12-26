Sikh gurus taught Indians to live for their land's glory: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Sikh gurus have taught Indians to live for the glory of their land and served as an inspiration to make the country better and developed.

Speaking at a ''Veer Bal Diwas'' event to commemorate the martyrdom of two sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Modi said their sacrifices are not only being remembered in India but also globally through programmes in countries like the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

Modi said his government has a clear vision and roadmap to fulfil the unlimited dreams of India's youngsters, irrespective of the region and society they were born in.

The government has a clear policy and no flaw in its intentions, he said, citing the increase in the size of the Indian economy.

The prime minister exhorted youngsters to give top priority to their health, saying when they are fit, they will be ''super hit'' in their careers and life. He asked them to stick to a good diet, opt for digital detoxification and shun the use of narcotics.

Modi appealed to religious leaders and social organisations to launch a movement against drugs.

''Veer Bal Diwas'' is a symbol of the resolve to do anything to protect Indianness, the prime minister said in his tributes to the two ''Sahibzadas''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)