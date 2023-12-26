Business Brief

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the opening of an 80-key new Vivanta hotel in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, situated at a height of 10,000 feet.

''We are delighted with the opening of Vivanta Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang. This reaffirms our commitment to north-east India as it continues its pioneering efforts in putting emerging destinations on the global tourism map, including Shillong, Gangtok and now Tawang. It will also serve as a platform to unveil the state's unexplored beauty and cultural heritage,'' IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 12 hotels in north-east of India, including 5 under development.

