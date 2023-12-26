Left Menu

Business Brief

It will also serve as a platform to unveil the states unexplored beauty and cultural heritage, IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 12 hotels in north-east of India, including 5 under development.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 12:24 IST
Business Brief
Representative Image Image Credit: Pikist
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the opening of an 80-key new Vivanta hotel in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, situated at a height of 10,000 feet.

''We are delighted with the opening of Vivanta Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang. This reaffirms our commitment to north-east India as it continues its pioneering efforts in putting emerging destinations on the global tourism map, including Shillong, Gangtok and now Tawang. It will also serve as a platform to unveil the state's unexplored beauty and cultural heritage,'' IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 12 hotels in north-east of India, including 5 under development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
2
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global
3
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
4
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023