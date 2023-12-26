Business Brief
It will also serve as a platform to unveil the states unexplored beauty and cultural heritage, IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 12 hotels in north-east of India, including 5 under development.
- Country:
- India
Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the opening of an 80-key new Vivanta hotel in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, situated at a height of 10,000 feet.
''We are delighted with the opening of Vivanta Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang. This reaffirms our commitment to north-east India as it continues its pioneering efforts in putting emerging destinations on the global tourism map, including Shillong, Gangtok and now Tawang. It will also serve as a platform to unveil the state's unexplored beauty and cultural heritage,'' IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.
With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 12 hotels in north-east of India, including 5 under development.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives in Gangtok for 4-day visit
30,000 devotees assemble for Dalai Lama's teachings in Gangtok
Dalai Lama imparts teachings to devotees in Gangtok
Dalai Lama imparts teachings to devotees in Gangtok
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama set to give one-day teaching on Gyalsey Thokme Sangpo's 37 Practices of Bodhisattva in Gangtok