CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Samsung Heavy: Not begun making parts for some Russian shipyard LNG carriers
Samsung Heavy Industries said on Tuesday it has not started making blocks and equipment for 10 out of 15 Arctic LNG carriers contracted with Zvezda.
Samsung has been delivering blocks and equipment for five of them to Zvezda, the Russian shipyard that is assembling the carriers, after receiving South Korean government approval. Samsung is nearing the end of making the equipment for the five ships, a Samsung spokesperson said on Tuesday.
For the remaining 10 ships, Samsung has not started making the blocks and equipment, but there has been no cancellation of the contract yet, the spokesperson said.
