With a commitment to a hassle-free experience, Bajaj Markets ensures a quick online application process, prompt approval, and minimal documentation for two-wheeler loans.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-12-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 14:26 IST
Two-wheeler Loans now Available on Bajaj Markets
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, provides an exciting opportunity for bike enthusiasts across India with two-wheeler loans. With interest rates starting from 6.49% p.a., Bajaj Markets enables users to fulfill their dream of owning a bike.

The two-wheeler loans come with a flexible tenure of up to 4 years, allowing users to comfortably pay in monthly instalments. Users can explore various customised options, making it easy to compare and select the financing option as per their needs.

With a commitment to a hassle-free experience, Bajaj Markets ensures a quick online application process, prompt approval, and minimal documentation for two-wheeler loans. This user-friendly approach extends beyond bike financing. Users can seamlessly apply for a range of other products on the Bajaj Markets platform, including credit cards, insurance plans and investment options, both on the website and mobile app.

About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products which can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering and Cloud Services.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

