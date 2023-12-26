Ericsson completes new 5G call verification in China Mobile's 5G commercial network

Ericsson, in collaboration with China Mobile Research Institute and Henan Mobile, has completed new call field testing in China Mobile's 5G network in Kaifeng, Henan, marking a pivotal moment in Ericsson's contribution to China Mobile's journey toward the full commercialization of 5G new calls,

The test, conducted on 700MHz and 2.6GHz 5G networks, encompassed various test cases, including functional processes, wireless performance, and network verification for multiple new call services.

5G New Call provides users with a range of innovative call enhancement services and applications, resulting in a multimedia, visual, and fully interactive call experience. The technology will drive the next phase of evolution in call services and business models.

Ericsson conducted thorough testing, including remote tests and network assessments in the 5G network. The company also executed handover tests between cross-systems (5G and 4G) to fully verify the basic performance of the 5G wireless network in ensuring new call services. Throughout the testing process, the user experience of the new call service achieved the expected results, validating the reliability and efficiency of the technology.