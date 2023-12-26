India's First Consciousness Festival sets new benchmarks for the promising Consciousness industry to shine in 2024

New Delhi (India), December 26: In the heart of India, New Delhi hosted the 'Consciousness Kumbh,' India's inaugural event dedicated to metaphysical sciences at the Constitutional Club of India. This extraordinary gathering united psychic readers, spiritual guides, meta physics gurus, tarot card readers, and various divination experts including Dr. Hemant Jass, Book of World record holder Hypnotherapist, and Internationally acclaimed psychometric coach, Ms. Sanjana Jon, Philanthropist, Swami Kali Charan, Nirankari Guru, Savita Khindri, National Advisor Mission India Welfare, Devendra Singh Yadav, Swadeshi Sanatan Sangh amongst other dignitaries under one transcendent roof. Organised by Gandant Global, a trailblazer in metaphysical sciences, the Consciousness Kumbh aimed to create a transformative experience, offering participants an opportunity to explore various metaphysical sciences. From psychic shows to vision board parties, the festival presents a diverse range of experiences, ensuring that attendees leave with newfound insights and perspectives.

India's health and wellness market is going through a remarkable transformation and is witnessing a plethora of innovative trends and technological advancements. Market reports predict that between 2020 and 2024, India's health and wellness is moving towards the growth of startling USD 1,299.84 billion. After the pandemic period, a new era of alternative medicine and practices have gained wide acceptance amongst all generations especially the country's millennials. A nascent yet promising industry is fast emerging which is coined as the Consciousness industry. The event also witnessed the launch of one of its kind survey to put limelight on the potential of this fast growing segment in India. With responses from 2500 visionaries, including psychic mediums, spiritual tech startups, lifestyle coaches, tarot card readers, and energy healers, the survey by Gandant Global illuminates India's ascent as the global nucleus of consciousness and spiritual renaissance.

Ppriyal Lokhandvwala, Founder of Gandant Global and ICF Certified International Coach and Trainer, shared her perspective on the evolving spiritual landscape, stating, ''"It is only natural to seek guidance and assistance in the uncertain and confusing times that we live in. One is challenged by questions about their life and life choices, but is even more confused about who to ask and how to reach these guides. Through this festival we aimed at bridging the gap between the ones troubled by questions and the ones who can provide answers." "Our survey is a testament to the growing recognition of India's profound spiritual heritage. It serves as a compass, guiding individuals and businesses towards a more conscious and enlightened future. The insights gathered are not just answers; they are the keys to unlocking a deeper understanding of ourselves and the universe we inhabit.", she further added.

The survey affirms India's enduring status as a global hub of consciousness and spirituality, with 60% of global and local tourism dedicated to spiritual exploration. The survey underscores that India has been the epicentre of spiritual wisdom for centuries. The corporate world is increasingly turning to spiritual resources and practices, marking a paradigm shift in leadership training and mindfulness retreats. Incorporating neuro-linguistic programming techniques, these practices are becoming integral to corporate well-being initiatives.

Survey Highlights: A Glimpse into India's Spiritual Landscape • The survey affirms that India, rooted in centuries of spiritual wisdom, is poised to become the global epicentre of consciousness and spirituality. With 60% of global and local tourism dedicated to spiritual exploration, India's allure transcends borders.

• The corporate world is increasingly turning to resources and practices such as energy healing and mindfulness. Leadership training and mindfulness retreats now incorporate neuro-linguistic programming techniques, reflecting a growing acknowledgment of the benefits of spiritual practices.

• Divination practices, from astrology to numerology, are deeply ingrained in Indian households. The industry presents immense potential, with traditional practices and Western divinations gaining popularity across the country.

• The pandemic has accelerated the demand for energy healing and similar services. In times of uncertainty, individuals are focusing on larger life questions, leading to a surge in demand for services addressing existential concerns and stress management.

• The survey underscores the urgent need for standardisation in the consciousness industry. Despite relying on century-old practices, the absence of a gold standard for healers and certifications poses challenges. Standardisation is crucial for gaining wider acceptance and recognition.

• The survey reveals the potential for India to foster unicorns in the consciousness sector. With Earth entering a massive shift in 2024-25, startups that connect spiritual healers and seekers through stable platforms and global communities hold significant promise.

Gandant Global, founded by Ppriyal Lokhandvwala, aims to be the bridge connecting seekers and talented practitioners in the metaphysical sciences. The Consciousness Kumbh marks a pivotal moment in India's spiritual journey, with Gandant Global at the forefront of shaping the industry's narrative.

In the era of stress and uncertainty, KUMBH-Consciousness Fest offers assurance, direction, assistance and guidance through the medium one chooses. In Sanskrit 'Gaanth' means a knot and 'Ant' means end, so Gandant means the knot at the end. It is the nature of a well-tied knot to become tighter, the more we try to undo it. In daily lives the bigger and more complex the issue is, that much difficult it is to resolve it. Leaving us to seek guidance and assistance to navigate the complexities. Gandant Global, founded by Ppriyal Lokhandvwala, has been established with the aim to help people looking for answers from dependable spiritual guides. Assist in decoding the spiritual and mystical dimensions to provide positive directions and steer away from negative impacts to create a better future. The consciousness industry globally has been estimated at 214.34 million dollars which could easily be an underestimation. This industry across the world is highly unorganised and fragmented with multi-faceted practices, so putting a realistic number to it can be difficult. The biggest challenge that the industry faces is that of lack of trust and connecting with audience. Many people see it as just entertainment and many have inhibitions about approaching practitioners because of lack of trust. The aim of Gandant Global is to bridge the gap between the seekers – believers and the talented practitioners from various genres across the globe.

