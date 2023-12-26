Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs South Africa 1st Test, stumps, Day 1

PTI | Centurion | Updated: 26-12-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 20:37 IST
Scoreboard: India vs South Africa 1st Test, stumps, Day 1
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Scoreboard at stumps on Day 1 of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India (1st innings) Yashasvi Jaiswal c Verreynne b Burger 17 Rohit Sharma (c) c Burger b Rabada 5 Shubman Gill c Verreynne b Burger 2 Virat Kohli c Verreynne b Rabada 38 Shreyas Iyer b Rabada 31 KL Rahul batting 70 Ravichandran Ashwin c sub (Mulder) b Rabada 8 Shardul Thakur c Elgar b Rabada 24 Jasprit Bumrah b Jansen 1 Mohammed Siraj batting 0 Extras: (B-1, LB-8, NB-1, W-2) 12 Total: (In 59 overs for 8 wickets) 208 Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-23, 3-24, 4-92, 5-107, 6-121, 7-164, 8-191.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 17-3-44-5, Marco Jansen 15-1-52-1, Nandre Burger 15-4-50-2, Gerald Coetzee 12-1-53-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023