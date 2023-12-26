Scoreboard: India vs South Africa 1st Test, stumps, Day 1

Scoreboard at stumps on Day 1 of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India (1st innings) Yashasvi Jaiswal c Verreynne b Burger 17 Rohit Sharma (c) c Burger b Rabada 5 Shubman Gill c Verreynne b Burger 2 Virat Kohli c Verreynne b Rabada 38 Shreyas Iyer b Rabada 31 KL Rahul batting 70 Ravichandran Ashwin c sub (Mulder) b Rabada 8 Shardul Thakur c Elgar b Rabada 24 Jasprit Bumrah b Jansen 1 Mohammed Siraj batting 0 Extras: (B-1, LB-8, NB-1, W-2) 12 Total: (In 59 overs for 8 wickets) 208 Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-23, 3-24, 4-92, 5-107, 6-121, 7-164, 8-191.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 17-3-44-5, Marco Jansen 15-1-52-1, Nandre Burger 15-4-50-2, Gerald Coetzee 12-1-53-0.

