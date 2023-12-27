PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- EU readies €20bn plan B to fund Ukraine - Sweden's NATO bid approved by Turkish parliamentary committee

- Labour explores processing asylum claims outside the UK - Royal Mail to introduce parcel lockers in push to keep pace with rivals

Overview - After EU leaders failed to agree a planned 50 billion euro ($55.20 billion) four-year package for Ukraine earlier this month, the organisation is preparing a back-up plan worth up to 20 billion euros ($22.08 billion) for Ukraine, using a debt structure that sidesteps the objections of Hungary's Viktor Orbán about funding the war-torn country.

- Lifting one of the last hurdles to the long-stalled entry bid that the alliance has said is critical for Europe's security after Russia's full invasion of Ukraine, a Turkish parliamentary committee has approved Sweden's application to join NATO. - As the main opposition party prepares for a 2024 general election, UK's Labour party is exploring ways to process asylum seekers' claims outside Britain in a bid to bring down the number of small boats crossing the English Channel.

-UK's Royal Mail is planning to introduce parcel lockers that will allow people across the UK to collect their own online shopping orders, as the company races to modernise and keep up with rivals such as Amazon. ($1 = 0.9059 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

