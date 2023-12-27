Left Menu

China's Jan-Nov industrial profits fall 4.4% from a year earlier

The lower profits eased from a 7.8% decline in the first 10 months of the year, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed. Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.80 million) from their main operations.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-12-2023 07:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 07:05 IST
China's Jan-Nov industrial profits fall 4.4% from a year earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Profits at China's industrial firms in the first 11 months of 2023 declined 4.4% from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, as businesses struggled with weakening demand amid a stuttering post-pandemic recovery. The lower profits eased from a 7.8% decline in the first 10 months of the year, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed.

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.80 million) from their main operations. ($1 = 7.1339 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023