BYD has obtained conditional testing license for level 3 autonomous driving on high-speed roads
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-12-2023 10:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 10:29 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD said on Wednesday it has obtained a conditional testing license for level 3 autonomous driving on high-speed roads.
BYD was granted the first such license in China in July, the company said in a statement on its official Weibo account.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement