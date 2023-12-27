Samsung verifies CXL memory interoperability in user environment with Red Hat

Samsung has announced the successful verification of Compute Express Link (CXL) memory operations in a real user environment for the first time in the industry with Red Hat.

CXL is a unified interface standard that facilitates connection between various processors, such as CPUs, GPUs and memory devices via a PCIe interface that can serve as a solution for limitations in existing systems in terms of speed, latency and expandability.

This groundbreaking achievement allows data center and enterprise customers to utilize CXL memory for high-performance computing without requiring major hardware adjustments.

"Samsung has been working closely with a wide range of industry partners in areas from software, data centers and servers to chipset providers, and has been at the forefront of building up the CXL memory ecosystem. Our CXL partnership with Red Hat is an exemplary case of collaboration between advanced software and hardware, which will enrich and accelerate the CXL ecosystem as a whole," said Yongcheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung has optimized its CXL memory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.3 and verified memory recognition, read and write operations in Red Hat’s KVM and Podman environments, allowing data center clients to easily use Samsung’s CXL memory without having to make additional adjustments to their existing hardware.

The two companies are actively working on a "RHEL 9.3 CXL Memory Enabling Guide" to help users utilize Samsung’s CXL memory on RHEL 9.3 and build high-performance computing systems in various user environments.

The partnership between Samsung and Red Hat began with a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in May 2022 to collaborate on next-generation memory. This partnership continues through the Samsung Memory Research Center (SMRC), focusing on the development of CXL open-source and reference models.

The ongoing partnership covers an array of storage and memory products, including NVMe SSDs, CXL Memory, computational memory/storage, and fabrics.