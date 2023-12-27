Russia launches 46 drones at Ukraine -Ukraine air force

Russia launched a total of 46 attack drones in several overnight waves, Ukraine's air force said on Wednesday, adding that its air-defence systems shot down 32 of the drones.

Most of the drones not shot down hit the front-line territories in Ukraine's east and west, in particular the Kherson region, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

