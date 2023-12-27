Left Menu

BYD has obtained conditional testing license for level 3 autonomous driving on high-speed roads

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2023 12:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 11:49 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD said on Wednesday it has obtained a conditional testing license for level 3 (L3) autonomous driving on high-speed roads.

BYD was granted the first such license in China in July, the company said in a statement on its official Weibo account. Earlier in December, BMW Group said it had received a test license for L3 self-driving on high-speed roads in Shanghai, while Mercedes Benz said it would carry out L3 tests on designated highways in Beijing.

IM Motors, the EV brand of state-owned Chinese automaker SAIC Motor, has said it is also applying to China's industry ministry for product entry of L3 cars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

