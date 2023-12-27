Left Menu

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 14 update for OnePlus Nord 2T

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 11:56 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus has released the stable OxygenOS 14 update for the OnePlus Nord 2T units in India, bringing a host of new features and optimizations to the handset.

The update, based on Android 14, is initially being rolled out to users who participated in the Close Beta and Open Beta programs, with a gradual expansion to a wider user base in the coming days.

To ensure a smooth update experience, make sure that the device's battery level is above 30%. Additionally, users should confirm that there is a minimum of 5GB of available storage space on their OnePlus Nord 2T.

Before upgrading to this build, your phone must be running the detectable version: CPH2401_11.C.30. Go to Settings > About device > tap up to date > tap icon on the top right > beta program > follow the steps to apply > check for updates.

Below is the full changelog for the OnePlus Nord 2T OxygenOS 14 update:

Changelog

Smart efficiency

  • Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices.

Cross-device connectivity

  • Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations. 

Security and privacy

  • Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps. 

Performance optimization

  • Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps, and the smoothness of animations. 

Aquamorphic Design

  • Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience.
  • Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.
  • Improves system animations by making them even smoother.

User Care

  • Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.

