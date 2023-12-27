Scoreboard: India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2

Scoreboard after the end of India's first innings on Day 2 of the opening Test against South Africa here on Tuesday.

India 1st innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Verreynne b Burger 17 Rohit Sharma c Burger b Rabada 5 Shubman Gill c Verreynne b Burger 2 Virat Kohli c Verreynne b Rabada 38 Shreyas Iyer b Rabada 31 KL Rahul b Nandre Burger 101 Ravichandran Ashwin c sub (Wiaan Mulder) b Rabada 8 Shardul Thakur c Elgar b Rabada 24 Jasprit Bumrah b Jansen 1 Mohammed Siraj c Verreynne b Gerald Coetzee 5 Prasidh Krishna not out 0 Extras: (B-2, LB-8, NB-1, W-2) 13 Total: (In 67.4 overs for 10 wickets) 245 Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-23, 3-24, 4-92, 5-107, 6-121, 7-164, 8-191, 9-238, 10-245.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 20-4-59-5, Marco Jansen 16-2-52-1, Nandre Burger 15.4-4-50-3, Gerald Coetzee 16-1-74-1. (MORE)

