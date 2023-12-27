Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung today launched Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones with Super AMOLED display, 5000mAh battery, and Knox Security and 50MP triple camera setup. Both the devices will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com, and other online players starting January 1, 2024.

Here's a quick look into their specifications and features.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Vision Booster technology. The Galaxy A25 5G also comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with up to 1000 nits brightness and Vision Booster technology.

Performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy A15 5G features MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor while the Galaxy A25 5G houses the Exynos 1280 SoC. Both devices offer 8GB memory and 128GB/256GB storage options.

Camera

Galaxy A15 5G sports a 50MP triple camera setup with VDIS that minimizes blur or distortion in videos caused by unsteady or shaky movements. Galaxy A25 5G features a 50MP (OIS) triple camera setup to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos and a 13MP front camera for crisp and clear selfies.

Security

Both smartphones are equipped with the Knox Security platform, offering features like Auto Blocker, Privacy Dashboard, and Samsung Passkey for enhanced user data control.

Additionally, they feature the Knox Vault chipset, designed to secure sensitive data, including PINs, passwords, and patterns, in tamper-resistant storage, protecting against software and hardware threats.

Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G come with a host of exciting features including the Quick Share feature that lets you instantly share files, photos and documents with other devices, including your laptop and tab. Quick Share has a Private Share feature, which allows you to share personal and sensitive content securely, without concerns of invasion of privacy and loss of ownership.

Battery

Both Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G are backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.