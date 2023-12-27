Tata AIA Flexi Growth Fund NFO window to close on December 31, 2023

Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA), one of India's leading life insurers, introduces the Tata AIA Life Flexi Growth Fund that allows policyholders to invest in a wide range of companies in the Large, Mid, and Small cap space, depending on the attractiveness of each at any given point in time. The New Fund Offering (NFO) with Unit-Linked Products window will remain open until December 31, 2023, at a NAV of Rs. 10 per unit.

Fund Name Last 5 Years Returns* (CAGR) Since Inception** Returns (CAGR) Fund Return* Benchmark Return* Fund Return* Benchmark Return* Multicap Fund 26.07 % 13.99 % 21.95 % 12.42 % Top 200 Fund 25.02 % 13.99 % 19.06 % 15.14 % India Consumption Fund 24.29 % 13.99 % 20.59 % 12.42 % The Flexi Growth Fund offers consumers four compelling reasons to invest: • Dynamic allocation: At any given time, it can be dynamically overweight or underweight across Large/Mid/Small caps, depending on its attractiveness.

• Sector-wise improvisation and diversification: Sector outlooks change periodically; Flexi Growth Fund can pick and choose sectors to invest in based on the outlook.

• Risk mitigation across Market Cycles: Due to its ability to navigate across market capitalisation, Flexi Growth Fund can perform well across different market cycles.

• Track record of Superior Returns: Over the past five years, Tata AIA funds have generated robust returns. For instance, its Multicap Fund has generated returns of 26.07% versus a benchmark return of 13.99% on a 5-year basis as of 30 November 2023.

Commenting on the Flexi Growth Fund launch, Harshad Patil, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Tata AIA, said, ''At Tata AIA, our endeavour is to provide superior, consistent, risk-adjusted long-term returns to our policyholders.Tata AIA funds have delivered outstanding performance over the years, beating benchmarks on a consistent basis. Tata AIA Flexi Growth Fund will invest in stocks across market capitalisation to generate capital appreciation in the long run. In order to maintain flexibility, the fund will invest in carefully selected companies offering opportunities across large, mid, and small-cap universe. With a well-defined research process and methodology as well as a bottom-up stock selection approach, we aim to provide superior long-term returns to our policyholders.'' To generate capital appreciation in the long run, 70%-100% of the fund's investments will be made in equity and equity-related instruments and 0%-30% in debt and money market instruments. Featuring high quality, diversified portfolios, and strong performance potential, the Tata AIA Flexi Growth Fund offers investors the choice of investing across market caps in one fund.

Tata AIA policyholders can invest in this fund through the Company's ULIP offerings, including Fortune Pro, Wealth Pro, Fortune Maxima, etc. They can also invest in the fund through innovative ILP solutions e.g .Param Rakshak Plus or the newly launched Pro-fit, that offers multiple benefits across health, wealth and life cover. This offers consumers the unique opportunity to benefit from the long-term growth potential of equity while securing their loved ones with the protection of a life insurance cover.

India became the fifth largest country by GDP in 2022 and is broadly expected to become the third largest by 2030.^ Tata AIA has a well-defined research process and methodology and takes a long-term view based on fundamental research. As of 30th November 2023, the Company's total Asset Under Management (AUM) was INR 86,729 Cr. 95.19% of the rated AUM of Tata AIA Life is rated either 4 star or 5 star on a 5-year basis as of November 2023, by Morningstar Ratings. # *Data as of November 30, 2023. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Fund Benchmark: Multi Cap Fund, India Consumption Fund, Top 200 Fund: S&P BSE 200. **Inception Dates: Top 200 Fund: 12 Jan 2009, Multi Cap Fund: 05 Oct 2015, India Consumption Fund: 05 Oct 2015. # ©2020 Morningstar. All rights reserved. The Morningstar name is a registered trademark of Morningstar, Inc. in India and other jurisdictions. The information contained here: (1) includes the proprietary information of Morningstar, Inc. and its affiliates, including, without limitation, Morningstar India Private Limited (''Morningstar''); (2) may not be copied, redistributed or used by any means, in whole or in part, without the prior, written consent of Morningstar; (3) is not warranted to be complete, accurate or timely; and (4) may be drawn from the data published on various dates and procured from various sources and (4) shall not be construed as a n offer to buy or sell any security or other investment vehicle. Neither Morningstar, Inc. nor any of its affiliates (including, without limitation, Morningstar) nor any of their officers, directors, employees, associates or agents shall be responsible or liable for any traducing decisions, damages or other losses resulting directly or indirectly from the information.

^ Source: S&P Global (Global Credit Outlook 2024 report titled, 'New Risks, New Playbook') About Tata AIA Life Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA) is a joint venture Company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life combines Tata's pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA's presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Tata AIA reported an Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) income of INR 7,092 Cr in FY23, an increase of 59% over FY22. The Individual Death Claims Settlement ratio improved from 98.53% in FY22 to 99.01% in FY23. The Persistency ratio, reflecting the percentage of consumers who choose to renew their policies with Tata AIA, has earned the Company the top rank in four out of five cohorts, including 13th-month persistency. Compared to FY22, the 13th Month Persistency ratio (based on Premium) of the Company improved to 88.1%.

About the Tata Group Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata Group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals. The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Sixty-six percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation and art and culture. In 2022-23, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $150 billion (INR 12 trillion). These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 29 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of $300 billion (INR 24 trillion) as on July 31, 2023.

About AIA AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively ''AIA'' or the ''Group'') comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets–wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(2), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$276 billion as of 30 June 2023.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 41 million individual policies and 17 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes ''1299'' for HKD counter and ''81299'' for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol ''AAGIY''.

Notes: 1. Hong Kong SAR refers to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

2. Macau SAR refers to the Macau Special Administrative Region.

