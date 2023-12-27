Left Menu

TAK EXPO is Now Renamed as ISEEVENTUS

TAK Expo the organisers of ISEE International Sourcing Exposition for Elevators Escalators, Indias largest elevator show in Mumbai has undergone a change in name ISEEVENTUS. ISEE was conceptualized to bring together OEMs and components manufacturers of the Elevator Industry to showcase India as a marketing hub.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 17:24 IST
TAK EXPO is Now Renamed as ISEEVENTUS
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

TAK Expo the organisers of ISEE – International Sourcing Exposition for Elevators & Escalators, India’s largest elevator show in Mumbai has undergone a change in name – ISEEVENTUS. ISEE was conceptualized to bring together OEMs and components manufacturers of the Elevator Industry to showcase India as a marketing hub. ISEE organized various knowledge imparting session & seminars over the three days. The first edition in December 2022 was spread out across 17,000 sq. meter. The second edition of ISEE will be held from December 5th to 7th 2024 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre and will be spread over 25,000 square meters. TAK Expo will now be known as ISEEVENTUS. The management team remains the same as they gear up for the next edition of ISEE which is slated for December 5th to 7th 2024. India has the manufacturing capability and prowess to compete at an international scale. ISEE created a platform to witness the latest in the technology in the Elevator & Escalator (E&E) industry. Gear up as the E&E industry gets ready to showcase itself from December 5th to 7th 2024. For more details contact: prabodh@iseeventus.net or priyanka@iseeventus.net. SEE U @ ISEE To know more about the ISEE, visit www.iseeventus.net.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023