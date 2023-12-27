Maersk schedules dozens of vessels to travel via Suez Canal

Denmark's Maersk said on Wednesday it has scheduled several dozen container vessels to travel via the Suez Canal and the Red Sea in the next several weeks, after pausing voyages in the area earlier this month due to the risk of attacks.

The schedule remains subject to change based on specific contingency plans that may be formed over the coming days, the company added.

Also Read: Denmark and Germany announce arrests of terror suspects, including suspected Hamas members

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)