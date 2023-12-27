Left Menu

Scoreboard at Tea: India vs South Africa - 1st Test (Day 2)

PTI | Centurion | Updated: 27-12-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 19:22 IST
Scoreboard at tea on Day 2 of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.

India 1st innings: 245 South Africa 1st innings: Aiden Markram c Rahul b Mohammed Siraj 5 Dean Elgar batting 115 Tony de Zorzi c Jaiswal b Bumrah 28 Keegan Petersen b Bumrah 2 David Bedingham batting 32 Extras: (LB-3, NB-7, W-2) 12 Total: (For 3 wickets in 49 overs) 194 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-104, 3-113 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 11-1-35-2, Mohammed Siraj 10-0-39-1, Shardul Thakur 10-2-47-0, Prasidh Krishna 10-2-51-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 8-3-19-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

