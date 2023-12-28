Left Menu

Foxconn invests Rs 461 crore in Bengaluru unit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2023 01:00 IST | Created: 28-12-2023 01:00 IST
Foxconn invests Rs 461 crore in Bengaluru unit
  • Country:
  • India

Taiwanese electronics manufacturing services major Foxconn has infused about USD 55.29 million (Rs 461 crore) in Bengaluru-based Foxconn Precision Engineering Private Limited, according to a regulatory filing.

The company has made the investment through its Singapore-based subsidiary Foxconn Singapore Pte Limited.

Foxconn Singapore has acquired about 46,08,76,736 shares at Rs 10 each, amounting to around USD 55.29 million (Rs 460.87 crore), according to the filing.

Foxconn Precision Engineering was incorporated around six months ago.

In July, Foxconn proposed to set up a Rs 8,800-crore supplementary plant to that of its unit at the Devanahalli Information Technology Investment Region in Karnataka.

It has also bought 300 acres at Devanahalli.

According to the announcement made earlier by the Karnataka government, Foxconn is expected to create employment for about 50,000 people in the first phase at Devanahalli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023