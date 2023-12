BRIEF-Nikkei Says Toyota Unit Daihatsu Could Face $700M In Losses As Scandal Halts Factories

Nikkei: * TOYOTA UNIT DAIHATSU COULD FACE $700M IN LOSSES AS SCANDAL HALTS FACTORIES

* DAIHATSU MOTOR COULD SUFFER OVER 100 BILLION YEN IN LOSSES FROM SAFETY TEST SCANDAL THAT CAME TO LIGHT LAST WEEK, ACCORDING TO 1 ESTIMATE * TOYOTA'S DAIHATSU WILL NEGOTIATE INDIVIDUALLY WITH SUPPLIERS ABOUT COMPENSATING FOR LOST INCOME DUE TO PRODUCTION HALT

* TOYOTA'S DAIHATSU COULD FACE OTHER PENALTIES, INCLUDING REVOCATION OF THE CERTIFICATION REQUIRED FOR MASS PRODUCTION Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)