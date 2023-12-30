Left Menu

YSS to launch Hindi lessons on teachings of Paramahansa Yogananda on Jan 5

YSS to launch Hindi lessons on teachings of Paramahansa Yogananda on Jan 5
Yogoda Satsanga Society (YSS) announced on Saturday it will be launching Hindi lessons based on the teachings of Paramahansa Yogananda, known as the father of yoga in the West, on January 5.

Yogananda, renowned for his acclaimed book 'Autobiography of a Yogi', has a following that includes notable figures such as entrepreneur Steve Jobs, cricketer Ravi Shastri, and actor Rajnikanth.

Swami Ishwarananda Giri, speaking to reporters at the YSS headquarters, said, ''The Hindi translation of the new edition of Yogoda Satsanga Lessons in Self-Realisation will be launched on January 5, which is Yogananda's birth anniversary. The launch will take place at YSS ashram in Noida.'' Giri also mentioned that they will be releasing an app to make Yogananda's teachings more accessible through digital platforms.

Established in 1917, YSS is known not only for spreading spiritual lessons, but also for its social services. This year, their hospital provided OPD benefits to 23,297 patients. Additionally, they offered eye treatments to a total of 12,720 patients and performed eye operations on 1,430 individuals. YSS also operates 17 educational institutions across the country.

