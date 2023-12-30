28 countries, 14 organisations confirmed as partners so far for Vibrant Guj Global Summit 2024: Govt

As many as 28 countries and 14 organisations have so far confirmed to be partners for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024, the state government said on Saturday.

The 10th edition of VGGS, based on the 'Gateway to the Future' theme, will be organised in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12.

The countries that agreed to join as partners are Australia, Bangladesh, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Malta, Morocco, Mozambique, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Republic of Korea, Rwanda, Singapore, Tanzania, Thailand, the UAE, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Ghana, and Vietnam, stated an official release.

The partner organisations include the American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM India) EPIC India-University of Chicago, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Indo-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, International Solar Alliance, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Korea Trade and Investment Agency, among others, it said.

''Each partner country and organisation plays a pivotal role in strengthening the bilateral relations by contributing towards the success of the VGGS,'' the government said.

They have played an important role in promoting the VGGS through various platforms to further enhance collaboration, trade, and investment opportunities, it said.

''Over the last nine editions of the summit, the partner countries and organisations have also contributed towards high-profile representation and stimulating response for the summit in terms of socio-economic and cultural collaborations,'' the release said.

With the upcoming VGGS 2024, an effective platform is laid out to attract investments with a focus on emerging sectors like semiconductors, green hydrogen, e-mobility, renewable energy, and FinTech among others, it said.

''Crucial to the summit's success, partner countries and partner organisations will contribute by actively participating in sectoral and country seminars, in alignment with the overarching vision of Viksit Bharat@2047,'' it added.

