BRIEF-Us FDA Says Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition Voluntarily Recalls Select Batches Of Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC: * US FDA: RECKITT/MEAD JOHNSON NUTRITION VOLUNTARILY RECALLS SELECT BATCHES OF NUTRAMIGEN HYPOALLERGENIC INFANT FORMULA POWDER

* US FDA: RECKITT/MJN VOLUNTARILY'S RECALL FROM U.S. MARKET DUE TO POSSIBILITY OF CONTAMINATION WITH CRONOBACTER SAKAZAKII IN PRODUCT SAMPLED OUTSIDE US * US FDA: ALL PRODUCT IN QUESTION WENT THROUGH EXTENSIVE TESTING BY MJN AND TESTED NEGATIVE FOR THE BACTERIA Source text: http://tinyurl.com/3422bmpj Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)