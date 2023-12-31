Elon Musk's X gets another valuation cut from Fidelity - Axios
Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 21:44 IST
Fidelity has again marked down the value of its shares in X Holdings, which the mutual fund giant helped Elon Musk buy for $44 billion when the company was known as Twitter, Axios reported on Sunday.
Fidelity believes that X is worth 71.5% less than at the time of purchase, the report added, citing a new disclosure that runs through the end of November 2023.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fidelity
- Elon Musk
- X Holdings
Advertisement