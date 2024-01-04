IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

Singapore's clandestine cats can soon legally call the city-state home SINGAPORE - Sunny prides herself on being a law-abiding Singaporean citizen, but for the last three years, she's been hiding a feline fugitive called Mooncake. The fluffy creature lives with Sunny in defiance of a 34-year-old law banning cats in the government-built apartments that house the vast majority of Singaporeans. Luckily for Mooncake, Singapore plans to scrap the ban later this year, freeing Sunny from the threat of a S$4,000 ($3,007) fine or her pet's potential eviction. (SINGAPORE-CATS/ (PIX, TV), 687 words)

Madrid charity dog walk draws hundreds against animal abandonment MADRID - Hundreds of canines and their owners took to the streets of Madrid for the city's traditional Sanperrestre walk to raise awareness about animal abandonment. (SPAIN-ANIMALS/DOG WALK (PIX, TV), 151 words)

Hooked on volcanoes? Tourists vie to catch Iceland's eruptions LONDON/BUDAPEST - As the glowing river of lava from a volcano that erupted in Iceland ebbed, not everyone was happy. (ICELAND-VOLCANO/TOURISM (PIX, TV), 1,014 words)

Electricity in the air for Cuban couple's two-wheeler wedding procession HAVANA - Wedding processions on wheels are nothing new along Havana’s famous seafront drive, the Malecon, but electric motorcycles and scooters have joined a tradition that in the past has included horse-drawn carriages and vintage U.S. cars. (CUBA-FUEL/MOTORCYCLES-WEDDING (TV, PIX), 312 words)

Struggling Caracas restaurants, bars offer tour to boost sales CARACAS - Several bars and restaurants in Venezuela's capital Caracas are offering an eight-hour tour where customers visit each establishment in a bid to boost low sales at a time of persistent inflation. (NEW-YEAR/VENEZUELA (TV, PIX), 327 words)

Pope Francis tells Rome to clean up its act before 2025 Holy Year VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis said the city of Rome has to improve its basic services for residents and visitors before the start of the 2025 Holy Year that is expected to draw tens of millions of pilgrims. (POPE-VESPERS/ (TV, PIX), 279 words)

Dan Levy shows more solemn side in Netflix film 'Good Grief' LOS ANGELES - "Schitt's Creek" creator and four-time Emmy winner Dan Levy is showing off a more serious side to himself as part of a multiyear film and TV deal with streaming giant Netflix. The maiden production is the film "Good Grief." (FILM-GOOD GRIEF/ (TV, PIX), 378 words)

China's fireworks ban sparks fiery debate ahead of Lunar New Year BEIJING - Chinese lawmakers weighed in on a fiery online debate on whether fireworks should be used to ring in the Lunar New Year in February. (LUNAR-NEWYEAR/CHINA-FIREWORKS (PIX), 345 words)

How to save for an emergency, with help from your employer NEW YORK - Workplace emergency savings programs – which can be used not only for unexpected expenses like medical bills or car repairs but potentially for other near-term goals like saving up for a vacation or a down payment on a home - are a growing trend. (MONEY-WORK/EMERGENCY (PIX), 747 words)

Generative AI's wild 2023 ChatGPT was well on its way to becoming a household name even before 2023 kicked off. (YEAR-END/AI (PIX), 815 words)

Joe unplugged: Biden fundraisers clash with U.S. script, please donors WASHINGTON - As president, Joe Biden has relied heavily on Teleprompters and pre-written scripts for his public speeches, a mostly disciplined approach that's been in sharp contrast to his decades of free-wheeling, sometimes less-than-diplomatic remarks. But holding a microphone in a room of donors who support his 2024 re-election campaign, the Democrat in recent months has dug into the Chinese government, the Republican Party and U.S. ally Israel for its bombing of the Gaza Strip - and he's likely just getting started. (USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-FUNDRAISERS (UPDATE 2, PIX), 999 words)

