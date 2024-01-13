Science News Roundup: Mitsubishi Heavy launches H-IIA rocket carrying Japan's spy satellite; Scientists conclude New Mexico fossil is new Tyrannosaurus species and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

In moon race with China, U.S. setbacks test role of private firms

Two U.S. setbacks this week in the race to the moon with China illustrate the risks of NASA's plans to bet on a new strategy of relying heavily on private companies. Fresh delays in the U.S. space agency's Artemis moon program and a propulsion issue that doomed American company Astrobotic's recent robot moon lander illustrate the difficulties faced by the only country to have set foot on the moon, as it tightens budgets while carrying on its cosmic legacy.

Scientists assert 'alien mummies' in Peru are really dolls made from Earthly bones

A pair of "alien mummies" that mysteriously turned up at the airport in Peru's capital last October have entirely Earthly origins, according to a scientific analysis revealed on Friday. The two small specimens were described as humanoid dolls by experts at a press conference in Lima, and likely fashioned from both human and animal parts. A separate three-fingered hand believed to be from Peru's Nazca region was also analyzed, with experts ruling out any connection to alien life.

Mitsubishi Heavy launches H-IIA rocket carrying Japan's spy satellite

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries launched an H-IIA rocket carrying the Japanese government's Information-Gathering Satellite "Optical-8", the company said in a post on social media X on Friday. It was the 48th launch of Japan's flagship launch vehicle since 2001, bringing the success rate of the rocket, developed by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), to 97.92%.

Scientists conclude New Mexico fossil is new Tyrannosaurus species

Scientists reassessing a partial skull first unearthed in 1983 in southeastern New Mexico have concluded that the fossil represents a new species of Tyrannosaurus - the fearsome apex predator from western North America at the twilight of the dinosaur age - that predated the fabulously famous T. rex. Subtle differences from Tyrannosaurus rex observed in the skull merit recognizing the dinosaur as a separate species called Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis that lived several million years before T. rex and was comparable in size, the researchers said on Thursday. The skull previously was identified as a T. rex.

