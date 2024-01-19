Science News Roundup: Japan counts down to precision 'moon sniper' landing mission; Crew with first astronaut from Turkey set for launch to space station and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Crew with first astronaut from Turkey set for launch to space station

A fighter pilot poised to become Turkey's first person in orbit and three other astronauts representing Europe were set for launch on Thursday headed for the International Space Station in the latest commercially arranged mission from Texas startup Axiom Space. A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying the Axiom quartet was due for liftoff atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 4:49 p.m. EST (2149 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, beginning a planned 36-hour voyage to the orbiting laboratory.

Japan counts down to precision 'moon sniper' landing mission

Japan aims to become the fifth country to put a spacecraft on the moon when it attempts a precision landing on Friday, in what would be a boost for a space programme that has suffered a wave of setbacks and been eclipsed by rival China. Dubbed the "moon sniper", the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) probe is attempting to land within 100 metres (328 feet) of its target, a technology JAXA says is unprecedented and essential in the search for moon water and human habitability.

Explainer-Why is Japan's 'moon sniper' landing mission important?

Japan aims to become the fifth country to put a spacecraft on the moon when it attempts the precision landing of the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) probe on Friday. Dubbed the "moon sniper", SLIM will put to the test an experimental technology the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) says is unprecedented and essential to searching for water, and other factors that could sustain life on the moon.

