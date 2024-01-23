Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel Bet Big on Spiritual Tourism; Launch ‘Darshan Destinations’ Coinciding with the Inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

As a tribute to this nationwide celebration, Cleartrip is offering 1,008 complimentary flight tickets for senior citizens to Ayodhya. This offer will also be available on the Flipkart Travel platform. Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Amid the flourishing rise of spiritual tourism in India, Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, announces the launch of 'Darshan Destinations'. With the unprecedented travel boom ahead of the temple opening at Ayodhya and the flurry of dignitaries & celebrities heading to the temple town, Cleartrip is doing its bit to help devotees seek the Lord's blessings by offering 1008 complimentary flight tickets to senior citizens to visit Ayodhya. This offer will also be available on the Flipkart Travel platforms.

As an ongoing initiative under "Darshan Destinations", Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel are also launching special fares on flights*, hotels & buses to various religious destinations. Travelers can avail of a 20% discount on bus, hotel, and flight bookings to some of India's revered spiritual destinations including Ayodhya, Madurai, Tirupati, Amritsar, Bhopal, Shirdi, Bodhgaya, Kochi, Katra (Jammu). This initiative will be an evolving proposition to offer devotees discounted fares across flights, hotels & buses.

The recent surge in spiritual tourism, propelled by Ayodhya, indicates a significant shift in traveller preferences. Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel have observed an overall 1500% increase in searches for Ayodhya across the platform.

Speaking on this, Ayyappan Rajagopal, CEO, Cleartrip, said, "As a customer-centric company, Cleartrip caters to the evolving needs of our user base. We understand that spiritual journeys are central to our culture, embodying centuries-old traditions. With more people seeking out these meaningful travels, we wished to make these experiences more accessible and affordable. We are excited to kick off the offering with the upcoming opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Our offering, specially tailored for senior citizens who desire to soak in the country's rich heritage, reflects our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our customers. We hope to inspire and enable other individuals as well to experience the Divine Destinations and easily fulfil their travel aspirations." Through customer-centric initiatives like Darshan Destinations, Cleartrip, and Flipkart Travel will continue to seamlessly blend affordability, accessibility, and a superior travel experience that users across the board desire.

*Cleartrip: Flat 20% off on domestic flights to the above-mentioned destinations is available only for senior citizens, over and above senior citizen concession fares. Flat 20% off on hotels and buses is available to above mentioned destinations for all travellers.

Flipkart Travel: Flat 20% off on all domestic flights and hotels to the above-mentioned destinations for all users (limited inventory only) About Cleartrip Launched in July 2006, Cleartrip Pvt Ltd., a Flipkart company, has emerged as India's fastest-growing online travel technology company. In April 2021, Flipkart acquired 100% of Cleartrip's shareholding. Cleartrip recently emerged as the no. 2 OTA player as per a study by VIDEC. With an aggressive plan to emerge as a leading innovator in the industry, Cleartrip is on its way to building a differentiated value proposition for its customers looking for end-to-end travel solutions. With industry-first offerings such as 'CT Flexmax, CT Flex, CT Upgrade and Cancel for No Reason', Cleartrip has a clear vision to provide innovative solutions in the OTA segment. Combining intuitive products with a customer-centric approach and a wide selection of flights, hotels and buses, Cleartrip brings a unique selling point to the market, offering its customers convenience, choice, competitive prices, and premium content.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Cleartrip launches Darshan Destinations

