Science News Roundup: COVID and beyond: labs unite to boost genomic surveillance globally; NASA's historic Mars helicopter Ingenuity grounded for good after 72 flights and more

COVID and beyond: labs unite to boost genomic surveillance globally

Two laboratories in Britain and South Africa, which were at the forefront of tracking new coronavirus variants during the pandemic, have teamed up to keep the focus on genomic surveillance globally as the COVID emergency recedes. The teams said they were worried governments and funders may pull back from such surveillance, despite its potential to better monitor many infectious diseases, from malaria to cholera.

Bog body from 2,500 years ago discovered in N. Ireland

Archaeologists in Northern Ireland have uncovered well-preserved remains of a teenage boy dating back up to 2,500 years - including bones, skin and possibly a kidney - in a rare find that may shed new light on the region's ancient history. The body was found in a peat bog - a wetland environment which can aid preservation of organic matter - in the village of Bellaghy after police archaeologists were alerted in October to the presence of human bones on the surface.

Japan praises 'pinpoint' moon landing by its SLIM probe

Japan's moon lander achieved an unusually precise touchdown within 100 m (328 feet) of its target, the space agency said on Thursday, after the nation became the fifth to put a spacecraft on the moon with the weekend touchdown of its SLIM probe. Japan hopes the demonstration of what it called a "pinpoint" moon landing will revitalise a space programme seeking to overcome setbacks as it moves to capture a bigger role in space by partnering with ally the United States to counter China.

NASA's historic Mars helicopter Ingenuity grounded for good after 72 flights

NASA said on Thursday its Mars robot helicopter Ingenuity, the first vehicle to achieve powered, controlled flight on another world, has been grounded for good after flying dozens of times over three years, ending a landmark mission that far exceeded all expectations. The fate of Ingenuity was sealed when imagery beamed back to Earth after its 72nd and final flight on Jan. 18 showed that a portion of one of the miniature whirligig's twin rotor blades had broken off, leaving it incapable of further operation, NASA officials said.

